Pune: Lonavala Police Implement Traffic Changes for Monsoon Tourism, Enforce Strict Measures

Lonavala: The Lonavala police have made minor changes in traffic in light of monsoon tourism, especially on Saturdays, Sundays and holidays. 100 police personnel, officers and home guards from the Pune headquarters have been called. The additional police force will arrive in Lonavala from next Saturday and Sunday.

Also Read | Mumbai Coastal Road: 12 Lakh Vehicles Travelled on Southern Route So Far, 80,000 on Northern Route

A team of police friends from Lonavala who want to work as volunteers has also been formed and they have also been trained.

Changes in Traffic:

To reduce traffic congestion on the Mumbai-Pune National Highway, vehicles going directly towards Pune from the internal road of Amberwadi Ganapati Temple will be diverted from Indiranagar, Tungarli to Mumbai-Pune National Highway from Opposite Narayan Dham Police Post.

Vehicles returning from Bhushi Dam will also be diverted from Kailashnagar crematorium to Hanuman Tekdi, Kusgaon Ganapati Temple from Sinhagad College to Mumbai-Pune Expressway to reach Pune. Vehicles going towards Mumbai will be released from Ryewood police post from Khandala Gate No. 30 and Railway Gate at Apollo Garage.

The Plan:

A control room at Kumar police post for traffic planning.

Instructions to motorists through loudspeakers at Kumar Police Chowk A1 Chikki Chowk, Meenu Garage Chowk, Sahara Bridge

One-way between Bhangarwadi Indrayani Bridge and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk.

Vehicles coming to Lonavala will pass through the road in front of Purandare School and vehicles going towards Bhangarwadi will pass through Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Chowk on the main road.

Vehicles prohibited from parking on the road in front of McDonald's

Penalties for Violators

Penal action will be taken against drivers who do not follow traffic rules, and action will be taken against vehicles through towing vans.

Vehicles Not Allowed to Park in Bhushi Dam Area

Vehicles will not be allowed to park on the road in the Bhushi Dam area. Tourists should park their vehicles only where parking arrangements have been made. Tourists should also park their vehicles on the side of the road in the Khandala Rajmachi Point area so that traffic is not obstructed. A separate team has been deputed to take action against tourists who indulge in violence.

