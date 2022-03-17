Pune Metro: Both Pune Metros projects are to be complete by this year, mainly the underground metro projects

Pune: With the exception of a few underground stations, Mahametro has now appealed to complete the entire work of Garware College to Ramwadi and Phugewadi to Shivajinagar by the end of the year. The work up to 5 km from Garware College to NMC and Phugewadi will be a complete priority.

At present 8000 workers are working on Metro. Both the Vanaj to Garware College and Pimpri to Phugewadi routes have received overwhelming responses from the passengers, which has boosted the enthusiasm of the Maha metro. That is why further work on the metro line is being planned now. Now, Mahometro is trying to complete both routes by giving priority to the whole work instead of working in stages.

The 5 km road from Shivajinagar to Swargate is completely underground. Both the excluding and passing tunnels from Mandai to Kasba Pethe have now been completed. As the tunnel is being dug, a concrete lining is being formed. Work is now underway to lay the rails in this tube as well as to install electrical wires and lamps. There are 5 stations in this 5 km underground route. Of these, work on Shivajinagar station is in full swing.

The two tunnels meet at the station and become independent again when the distance between the stations ends. Civil Court, Kasba Peth, Mandai and Swargate stations are under construction. Mahametro is also trying to complete the work on the subway by the end of the year.