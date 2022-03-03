Pune Metro: Pune Metro will run Regularly from Sunday; Punekars will experience a pleasant journey

Pune: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Metro on Sunday (Jan. 6). From the same day after the inauguration, both Pimpri-Chinchwad to Phugewadi and Vanaj to Garware routes will be started on commercial basis. The minimum fare for this route will be Rs 10 and maximum fare will be Rs 20. If you want a return ticket, you have to pay a fee of Rs. Both places will have the same ticket price.

Metro will start at 7 in the morning. Will stop at 9 p.m. There will be a total of 27 rounds on each route. Both the metros will have trained drivers who have completed 100 hours of metro driving. They have 8 hours of duty. Mahametro has received permission from the Railway Safety and Vigilance Commissioner to carry passengers at a speed of 80 kmph. If the metro is 20 and crowded at each station, it will stop for 30 seconds. The doors of all Metro coaches are automatically closed and opened. The metro will not continue until the door is closed. For the first few days, Mahometro will be a helping point for passengers at each station. Apart from this, there will be a staff at the station and in the coach to guide the passengers. The staff will guide passengers on where to get tickets, when, where and how to get to the two-storey station.

All station works completed All the technically necessary works of all the stations on these two routes have been completed. The station needs to have at least three types of facilities on both sides for technical ascent and descent. The simple staircase and sliding staircase are operational at all the stations. Lift work has been done in some places and is underway in some places. Attempts are being made on a war footing to complete it immediately.

Station information ... There will be a ticket office on the first floor. Access to the stairs or elevator to the second floor will be available only after the ticket is issued. If you don't have a ticket, you can't go there. There will be stalls selling food and other items on the same floor. The bathroom is on the same floor. On the second floor of the station is the Metro platform. At present there is only a three-coach metro, but the platform is spaced six coaches. It is possible to get to and from both sides of the station from the first floor. On the second floor, however, it is forbidden. There is currently no entry fee for station entry. However, it is likely to be charged in a few days.

Convenience to get to the station To reach the station, rickshaws, taxis and bicycles will be arranged under Mahametro First and Last Connectivity. Preliminary preparations have been made and the system will be operational soon.