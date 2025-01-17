Pune Metro's Swargate Station Misspelled as 'Swargaat' in Viral Photo: Authorities Respond

A Pune Metro indicator has recently gone viral on social media due to a spelling mistake. The name of the popular destination Swargate was misspelled as "Swargaat," which translates to "heaven." The photo of this indicator quickly spread online, leading to widespread ridicule of the Pune Metro administration. Social media users humorously remarked that Pune Metro could now transport passengers to heaven. In response to the growing chatter, the Pune Metro administration has issued a clarification.

Social media can often turn small errors into big controversies, and this incident is a prime example. A photo of the indicator was shared online, with claims that it belonged to Pune Metro. The claim fueled a wave of humorous reactions, with users mocking the

organization for the error.

Also Read: 850 New Positions to Be Created in Pune Police Force, Announces MoS Yogesh Kadam

Reacting to the situation, the Pune Metro administration stepped forward to clarify the matter. In their statement, they said, "Please note: The photo of this board being circulated on social media and WhatsApp is not related to Pune Metro." This clarification sought to dispel the rumors and halt the online discussions. Further investigation revealed that the indicator in question does not belong to Pune Metro but is associated with PMPL (Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Limited), the city's bus transportation service. The clarification has helped redirect attention and end the false association with Pune Metro.