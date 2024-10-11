Pune MHADA Lottery 2024: Application Process for 6,294 Houses Begins, Results on December 5

The Pune board of MHADA has initiated the application process for the draw of lots for 6,294 houses, which began at 12 noon on Thursday. These houses are located in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, PMRDA, Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli. Pune Board Chairman Shivajirao Adhalrao Patil officially launched the application sale and acceptance process on Thursday. The application and pre-draw process will continue until November 30, with the results of the draw set to be announced on December 5.

The Pune board has ramped up efforts for its latest housing draw, having already successfully conducted two draws earlier in 2024. A few days ago, the board announced its third draw, prompting the commencement of the application sale and acceptance process for 6,294 houses in the Pune division area. The process officially began at 12 noon on Thursday, allowing applicants to submit their applications by paying a deposit. The acceptance process will continue until November 12, with computerized deposit submissions closing at 5 pm that day. Additionally, banks can accept applications until 3 pm on November 13 through RTGS or NEFT during office hours. Following this, the sale and acceptance process will conclude, and the scrutiny of the applications will begin.

Also Read| Pune Hit-and-Run: Food Delivery Executive Killed After Audi Hits Scooter Near Google Building in Koregaon Park; Driver Arrested.

After the scrutiny of applications, a draft list of eligible applicants will be published on November 23 at 7 pm on the MHADA website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in). Following the submission of suggestions and objections from applicants, the final list will be released on November 30. The results of the draw will be announced on December 5 in Pune. The draw of lots by the Pune Board has been divided into five components. Under the 'First Come First Priority' scheme of the MHADA Housing Scheme, 2,340 flats have been made available for sale. Additionally, 93 flats under the MHADA scheme and 418 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana are also available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The comprehensive housing scheme covers a total of 3,312 flats within the Pune Municipal Corporation, Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority limits, along with 131 flats under the 15 per cent social housing scheme.