Pune MHADA Lottery 2024: Housing Board Extends Application Deadline - Check New Date Here

The Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority’s (MHADA) Pune Housing and Area Development Board has extended the deadline for submitting online applications for the sale of 6,294 flats. These flats are part of various housing schemes in Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, PMRDA, as well as Solapur, Kolhapur, and Sangli districts. The deadline has been extended to December 10, 2024.

According to the new schedule, the computerized lottery draw will be conducted at the Pune Housing and Area Development Board’s office in Pune at 10:00 a.m. on January 7, 2025. The application registration and submission process for this draw began on October 10, 2024. In response to citizens' requests and to provide more convenience, the Pune Board has decided to extend the application deadline.



According to the revised schedule, applicants can register online until 5:00 p.m. on December 10, 2024, and can submit applications until 11:59 p.m. on the same day. The online deposit acceptance deadline is extended until 11:59 p.m. on December 12, 2024. Applicants can pay the deposit via RTGS/NEFT at the respective bank during office hours on December 13, 2024.

The lottery announced by the Pune Board is divided into five categories. Under MHADA’s "First Come, First Served" scheme, 2,340 flats are available for sale in the draw. Additionally, 93 flats under the MHADA Housing Scheme, 418 flats under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) on a "First Come, First Served" basis, 3,312 flats under the 20% Comprehensive Housing Scheme within the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation and Pune Metropolitan Region Development Authority limits, and 131 flats under the 15% Social Housing Scheme are included.

For the "First Come, First Served" scheme, participation can be made at [https://lottery.mhada.gov.in](https://lottery.mhada.gov.in), and for other schemes, participation is available at [https://housing.mhada.gov.in](https://housing.mhada.gov.in), as announced by the Board.