Pune: MNS Chief Raj Thackeray Demands Serious Effort from Party Workers for Upcoming Local Elections

Pune: Ahead of upcoming local body elections, political parties are planning the strategies and holding meetings and rallies. In backdrop of which MNS president Raj Thackeray visited Pune to review the development ahead of elections.

After this review, Thackeray held a meeting with other office bearers including the branch presidents. In that meeting, Raj Thackeray was seen guiding the office bearers about their work and role. “Municipal and city council elections have been announced. After that, Zilla Parishad and Municipal elections will be held, in view of this, every office bearer and worker should start working with the upcoming local body elections in mind."

"MNS leaders should reach out to every voter, work on every voter list. Don’t fight elections as a time pass, show work; I didn’t come here to pass time. If you are not ready, go to another party, I will see what to do with the candidate, whether he is financially stable or not, and also give the list of booth representatives in your ward by tonight,” Raj Thackeray added.