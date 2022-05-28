"Pune model of health facility will become popular in state" says Ajit Pawar

Pune: The equipment purchased for the primary health center through the Gap Analysis Scheme will make the health service of the district stronger, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar expressed confidence that this 'Pune model' of health facilities in rural areas would become popular in the state.

He was speaking after inspecting the display of these equipments at Vidhan Bhavan. Zilla Parishad Chief Executive Officer Ayush Prasad, Additional Chief Executive Officer Bharat Shendge, District Health Officer Dr. Lord Pawar was present.

Pawar said a proposal has been sent to the Rural Development Department to provide the required manpower in the primary health center and follow-up is underway. He also said that the government is making efforts to ensure good health of the people in the rural areas of the district.

The Corona Crisis has made the country realize the importance of the infrastructure required for healthcare. High quality equipments have been made available to the primary health centers. He hoped that the exhibition would be successful in fulfilling its objective of making the citizens aware of the latest equipments procured by the Pune Zilla Parishad for health services and instilling confidence in the citizens about health services.

Pawar inaugurated the 'My Zilla Parishad-My Rights' app designed to bring transparency in the work given to the educated unemployed and labor unions out of the Rs. Came. The booklets 'Gram Panchayat Training' and 'Divisional Inquiry Manual' prepared by the Gram Panchayat Training Center were also published at this occasion.