Pune Municipal Corporation presents budget of Rs 8,592 crore, check details

Municipal Commissioner Vikram Kumar presented the budget of Pune Municipal Corporation today. He has submitted a budget of Rs 8,592 crore. The budget is record-breaking, with revenue works of Rs 4,881 crore and capital of Rs 3,710 crore proposed. Although the number of projects in the budget of the Municipal Commissioner is limited, Rs 330 crore is expected from the local body tax in revenue growth.



Important points in the budget

Proposal to construct flyover at Vishrantwadi under National Road Scheme

Sinhagad Road Construction of bridge from Sun City to Karvenagar

Construction of tunnel from Pashan Panchavati to Kothrud

Flight bridge at Kharadi Bypass

Work on the bridge from Kalyaninagar to Koregaon

Provision of Rs 669 crore for implementation of river rehabilitation project

Capital provision of Rs 514 crore for Path Department

Ten kilometer long cycle tracks in cities

Asphalting of Lakshmi Road, Bajirao Road, Tilak Road, Shivaji Road in Central Peth.

Five roads will be redesigned under the Urban Street Program

Planning of 2 km road from Balbharati to Paud road parallel to Law College road

Remaining work of Katraj Kondhwa Road

Provision of Rs. 128 crore in four new project budgets for solid waste management in the city

It includes waste management in 23 newly added villages

Meanwhile, although the number of projects in the budget of the Municipal Commissioner is limited, the increase in income is Rs 330 crore from local body tax, Rs 2,144 crore from goods and services tax, Rs 2,160 crore from income tax, Rs 294 crore from water strip, Rs 512 crore from government grants, Rs 500 crore through debtors, 1157 crore from construction permit fee, 200 crore from the Prime Minister's Housing Scheme.