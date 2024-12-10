Pune Municipal Election 2025: Will the Grand Alliance Contest Municipal Polls Jointly or Independently?

The Lok Sabha and assembly elections have concluded, and the grand alliance is currently debating whether to approach upcoming municipal corporation elections together or separately. Local leaders from the alliance's three parties are advocating for separate contests, but the final decision will rest with senior officials. Ajit Pawar, president of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Deputy Chief Minister, has indicated that local self-government bodies will operate independently. The BJP has not yet announced its position, while the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) has not disclosed its strategy.

From 2017 to 2022, the BJP dominated the Pune and Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporations, securing 98 corporators in Pune. The NCP and Congress previously governed these municipalities until the BJP's rise in 2017, which led to significant changes in power dynamics. Ajit Pawar's faction now faces challenges due to a split in the NCP, with Pawar aligning with the BJP, which could lead to conflicts over seat distribution in the upcoming elections.

The path to the elections is clearer now, as the new government is expected to resolve issues related to the census and reserved seats. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has committed to holding local body elections soon. A contentious issue is the number of corporators per municipal ward, with the BJP advocating for four, a system that previously benefited them. The alliance's structure includes the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction), which is eager to participate in the elections.

Local leaders from the BJP, NCP, and Shiv Sena have expressed readiness for the elections, emphasizing that the final decision on whether to contest jointly or separately will be made by their respective leaders. The Pune Municipal Corporation has 164 corporators across 42 wards, while the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has 128 corporators across 32 wards, both previously controlled by the BJP.