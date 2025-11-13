Pune Navale Bridge Accident: CM Devendra Fadnavis Expresses Grief, Announces ₹5 Lakh Aid for Victims’ Families

Major accident occurred on Pune's Navale bridge on Thursday 13th November 2025 evening, leaving everyone in shock. Initial information revealed that around eight to seven got were involved in this accident. In this accident, at least eight people died and several have been injured. Preliminary information is being received that about fifteen to twenty vehicles were involved in this accident. Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis has expressed grief over tragic accident and announced financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees.

Devendra Fadnavis On Navale Bridge Accident

Fadnavis posted on X, "The incident of some people losing their lives in the accident on the new bridge in Pune is extremely tragic and heartbreaking. I offer my heartfelt tribute to those who lost their lives in this incident. We share in the grief of their families. The heirs of the deceased in this accident will be provided with financial assistance of 5 lakh rupees. "

पुण्यातील नवले पुलावर झालेल्या अपघातात काही लोकांचा मृत्यू झाल्याची घटना अतिशय दुर्दैवी आणि वेदनादायी आहे.

या घटनेत प्राण गमावलेल्या व्यक्तींना मी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण करतो. त्यांच्या कुटुंबीयांच्या दु:खात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. या अपघातातील मृतांच्या वारसांना 5 लाख रुपये… — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) November 13, 2025

About Accident

As per the updated information, a container near Bhumkar bridge on the highway coming from Satara to Pune suddenly lost control and hit the following vehicles. In this collision, a traveler bus overturned, with 18 to 20 passengers in it. Fortunately, the passengers in the bus suffered minor injuries and major casualties were avoided. However, the container hit a CNG car in front, causing the car to get stuck between two containers. After the collision, the car caught fire and within a few moments the fire took a terrible shape.

It has been reported that a family was trapped in the car, and four of them, two men, a woman and a small child of about four to five years old, died on the spot. The driver and cleaner of the container are also believed to have died in the accident. After the accident, teams from Pune and PMRDA fire brigades immediately reached the spot. They have started fire extinguishing and rescue operations on a war footing. Police have diverted traffic in the area and appealed to the citizens to avoid passing through that route. Police investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the accident, and according to preliminary estimates, it is being expressed that the cause may have been brake failure or loss of control. This horrific accident has created a stir in the area, and a large crowd has gathered at the spot.

Watch Aftermath of Pune Navale Bridge Accident

What Eyewitness Said?

Eyewitnesses present at the scene said that a container was speeding down a slope when its brakes suddenly failed. Driver lost control of the vehicle and hit 10 to 15 vehicles in front of it. Meanwhile, the container hit a traveler bus, causing the traveler to overturn. There were 18 to 20 passengers in it. After the impact, the container's diesel tank caught fire and within moments, flames shot into the sky. Meanwhile, a container hit a tourist car from behind near Selfie Point. The car got stuck in another container parked in front of the car and caught fire, he told 'Lokmat'.

The fire gutted the car and the front of the container in just a few moments. Two men, two women and a girl in the car died on the spot. The container driver and his cleaner also died in the fire. As soon as the fire brigade personnel reached the spot within five to seven minutes, they tried their best to control the fire. But by then only the skeletons of the vehicles were left. By 8 pm, the fire brigade had pulled out as many as seven bodies. The injured have been admitted to hospitals and some are in critical condition. Traffic on the highway was completely stopped after the incident. Considering the traffic pressure, the police immediately diverted the traffic to another route. Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar visited the spot and took stock of the situation.