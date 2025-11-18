Pune: Navale Bridge Accident Triggers Major Road Safety Upgrade; Land Acquisition Approved

Navale bridge tragic accident took eight people life and many were seriously injured. After this accident government machinery has been alerted and various measures are being taken to prevent accidents. As part of this, the service roads here will be widened. District Collector Jitendra Dudi on Monday (17) approved the proposal sent by the PMRDA for land acquisition of 54 gunthas for a 200-meter external service road near the bridge. This will cost Rs 5 to 6 crores.

After the accident at the Navale bridge, the Pune Municipal Corporation, PMRDA, District Administration, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) have started various measures. The locals here as well as passengers going from Mumbai to Satara and from Satara to Mumbai have to travel via the Navale bridge. The external service road is not available to the locals of Katraj, Narhe, Ambegaon, Warje, Vadgaon.

Due to this, there is congestion and traffic jams at that place as local vehicles come on the bridge. It is observed by the officials that accidents are frequent due to this. To construct a service road, the NHAI has requested the acquisition of 54 gunthas of land. Following District Collector Jitendra Dudi's approval of the external service road proposal, construction can proceed. Land acquisition costs are estimated at five to six crore rupees, with the land price fixed and measurement completed.

Jitendra Dudi, District Collector said, there is a proposal to construct a two hundred meter external service road near the Navale bridge. The PMRDA had sent a proposal for land acquisition to the district administration a month and a half ago for acquiring land for that road. That proposal was approved on Monday. Therefore, a two hundred meter wide external service road will be constructed near the bridge.

About Accident

A container near Bhumkar bridge on the highway coming from Satara to Pune suddenly lost control and hit the following vehicles. In this collision, a traveler bus overturned, with 18 to 20 passengers in it. Fortunately, the passengers in the bus suffered minor injuries and major casualties were avoided. However, the container hit a CNG car in front, causing the car to get stuck between two containers. After the collision, the car caught fire and within a few moments the fire took a terrible shape.

It has been reported that a family was trapped in the car, and four of them, two men, a woman and a small child of about four to five years old, died on the spot. The driver and cleaner of the container are also believed to have died in the accident. After the accident, teams from Pune and PMRDA fire brigades immediately reached the spot. They have started fire extinguishing and rescue operations on a war footing. Police have diverted traffic in the area and appealed to the citizens to avoid passing through that route. Police investigation is underway to find out the exact cause of the accident, and according to preliminary estimates, it is being expressed that the cause may have been brake failure or loss of control. This horrific accident has created a stir in the area, and a large crowd has gathered at the spot.