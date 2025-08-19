Pune: Pavana Dam Fills to Full Capacity, Kothurne Bridge Submerged After Water Release

Continuous rainfall across the state has created flood like situation in Maharashtra. Rainfall is persistent in Pune and its surrounding areas from last two days. Water issues in Pimpri-Chinchwad city will finally resolved as the main water source, Pawana dam, which supplies water to the Maval area and Pimpri-Chinchwad city, has reached almost 100 percent capacity today (August 19) by filling it to 99.70 percent. Although this has brought relief to the citizens, the villages along the riverbanks have been warned of alertness due to the release from the dam.

There has been heavy rain in the Pawana dam area for the last two days and the amount of water in the dam has increased significantly. Therefore, around 3:30 pm, all six gates of the dam were opened and a total of 7160 cusecs of water was released, including 5760 cusecs and 1400 cusecs from the power house. Due to this, water has gone from the Kothurne bridge and the road leading to Malwandi Thule, Waru and Kothurne villages has been closed.

Since Tuesday morning, as much as 31 mm. Rain has fallen in the dam area. The inflow of water into the dam is continuing due to heavy rainfall, especially in the backwater areas of the dam. The release rate can be increased or decreased keeping in mind the rainfall forecast, said Rajnish Baria, an officer of the dam department. He also appealed to the citizens to take precautions and urged the villagers living along the riverbanks to avoid entering the riverbed and maintain a safe distance.

Meanwhile, heavy rainfall in Pune has lead to waterlogging in many parts of city. Along with working class people are in the city for shopping for festive season. Due to this there has been a traffic jam at Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Road, Tulshibagh area, Shivaji Road in the central part of the city. Also, long queues of vehicles have been seen on major roads like Sinhagad Road, Karve Road, Ferguson College Road, Junglee Maharaj Road, Swargate, Deccan, Zilla Parishad Chowk, Tilak Road, Nagar Road.

Intensity of the rain has increased since morning. Due to this, water has accumulated on the roads in low-lying areas. Traffic is moving slowly due to potholes on some major roads. Moreover, since the rain started in the morning, many have taken out their four-wheelers.