Pune: PCMC to Develop Hazardous Waste Disposal System

The Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation has announced that the cost of collecting non-hazardous industrial waste will be reasonable (PCMC). The civic authority is creating a flexible tariff for the concerned industries and will soon make the cost available to the general public. Furthermore, it stipulates that the twin cities will have an appropriate system in place for disposing of both hazardous and non-hazardous trash as of January 1, 2023.

Fires have occurred often at the Moshi garbage dump as a result of the mixing of hazardous and non-hazardous industrial waste. The irresponsible disposal of hazardous garbage on municipal roadways, sewers, and open places also endangers human health. During a meeting with officials from industry, the health and sanitation department, and the pollution control board, the PCMC recently told industrial units to separate their hazardous and non-hazardous waste so that proper disposal could begin on January 1st.

The local administration is implementing a well-organized approach to handle the problem of industrial waste, according to Ajay Charthankar, assistant commissioner (Health), PCMC.