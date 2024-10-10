Pune: Petrol Dealers Announces Indefinite Strike from October 15 Over Unfair Tender Practices and Fuel Theft

The Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) Pune has called for an indefinite agitation from October 15 and decided to not send the tankers for loading at the terminals alleging unfair tender practices and rampant thefts in fuel transportation and other unsolved issues with the oil companies. The PDA, Pune stated that the Petrol pumps will be operational, however sending products to the pumps will be the responsibility of the company totally, any dry out at any pump company should be held responsible.

The PDA, Pune has alleged that the oil companies have floated tenders with unviable rates leading to unfair tender practices and forcing the dealers to sign blank documents and agreements. Most of the transporters who accepted these low rates have been involved in thefts, and the police have taken action on almost 65 per cent of the transporters who indulge in unfair practises to survive in this unfair system.

The oil companies are offering unreasonable rate bands without consulting stakeholders. The PDA, Pune further alleged that the safety of petroleum transportation is being taken for granted, putting the public at risk as companies disregard essential safety protocols. The association’s repeated representations to curb thefts have been ignored. Over 10 theft cases have been reported in the last two years, with the most recent case a month ago when the Pune police invoked The Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against the culprits.

Despite companies investing large sums in theft-proof systems like e-locking and vehicle tracking, thefts continue to occur. This proves the negligence of company officers monitoring these systems, forcing the police to step in and act in the interest of public safety. The company officers, who often play a role in monitoring these systems and are abetting and aiding these thefts, have been left unpunished, despite their major involvement in undermining the transportation of explosive substances like petrol and diesel alleged PDA, Pune.

The Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) Pune demanded the immediate cancellation of tenders alledging that 65 to 70 per cent of the L1 bidders were already caught in theft. The PDA, Pune demanded that the old tenders should immediately be scraped and new tenders should be published with fair rates viable for the safe transport of hazardous materials like petrol and diesel.

The PDA, Pune has demanded the suspension of all officers from oil companies involved in aiding and abetting such thefts by ignoring safety protocols set by the government of India over the past 3-4 years. The PDA has demanded that the police investigate the officers involved in thefts.

The Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) Pune has written to the Ministry of Petroleum, local administration, and oil companies about this planned agitation, ensuring that all relevant parties are aware well in advance to avoid inconvenience to the general public.

Dhruv Ruparel president of Petrol Dealers Association (PDA) Pune while talking to LokmatTimes.com stated, “ There are almost 900 dealers in the association in Pune district out of which 400 to 450 dealers get their products by their tankers and the rest dealers are given by oil companies by transport contracted tankers. The tender is floated by the companies every three to five years. The tendering process is very unjust laden with malpractices. The rates quoted by the transporters are majorly found in malpractices and unviable. The rates are given at such a level where even a small tempo cannot ply from Lonikalbhor to Dehuroad and they expect a 20 thousand litre oil tanker to run on that rate. The oil companies themselves are promoting thefts by giving such low rates, eventually affecting the consumers. We have called for an agitation and decided that we will not send our tankers for loading until our demands are fulfilled. We demand that the company officials should be booked under the MCOCA at as without their support theft is not possible.”