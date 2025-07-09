Pune: PMC Anti-Encroachment Staff Attacked by Hawkers in Sayyadnagar (Watch Video)

Pune, Maharashtra (July 9, 2025): A team from the Pune Municipal Corporation’s encroachment department was attacked by hawkers on Monday evening during an anti-encroachment drive in the Ramtekdi–Sayyadnagar area. One civic staffer was injured in the incident.

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. on DP Road near New MHADA. The civic team was clearing unauthorised vegetable vendors from the footpath when the hawkers turned violent. The team was assaulted with stones and iron weights. They were also verbally abused and physically attacked.

Assistant Encroachment Inspector Kiran Shinde filed a complaint at Wanowrie police station. Police have registered a case against Sohail Sheikh, Shahid Maulali Sheikh and other unidentified vendors.

The matter is under investigation. Civic officials said repeated attacks on municipal teams during such drives are a growing concern.