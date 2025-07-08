Pune - Ahilyanagar Highway Accident: Man Dies as BJP MLA Suresh Dhas’ Son’s Car Hits Two-Wheeler

A man died after a car belonging to Sagar Dhas, son of BJP MLA Suresh Dhas, allegedly hit a two-wheeler on the Pune - Ahilyanagar highway on Monday night. The deceased has been identified as Nitin Shelke, a resident of Ahilyanagar. The incident occurred around 10.30 p.m. near the Jategaon Phata area under the jurisdiction of Supa police station.

Sagar Dhas was travelling from Ashti towards Pune when the accident happened. As Shelke approached the highway on his two-wheeler, Dhas’s car reportedly hit him with significant force. The impact was so severe that the car sustained major damage.

Shelke was taken to a hospital, but he was declared dead on arrival. Police said the car involved in the crash was an MG Hector registered in Sagar Dhas’s name.

Despite the accident taking place on Monday night, the process of registering a case continued until Tuesday afternoon. A case has been registered at Supa police station and investigation is ongoing. Police are verifying whether Sagar Dhas was behind the wheel at the time of the crash or if someone else was driving the vehicle.

Sagar Dhas is the younger son of MLA Suresh Dhas, who represents the Ashti assembly constituency.

