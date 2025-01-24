Pune: PMC to Appoint Female Attendants on School Buses

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced plans to appoint female attendants on school buses for its Vidyaniketan and Kridaniketan schools to ensure student safety during transportation. The decision aligns with a new Maharashtra government policy on student bus transportation.

Female attendants will be mandatory on buses carrying female students. Provisions for the appointments will be included in next year’s budget, Deputy Commissioner Asha Raut said. The appointments are expected to be finalized soon.

Read Also | Pune Accident: Speeding Car Hits Woman and Child in Moshi, Incident Caught on CCTV (VIDEO)

The move follows reports of abuse by school bus drivers in several cities across the state. Currently, 48 buses provided by the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) transport students of PMC schools. The buses cater to both boys and girls.

The PMPML had earlier requested the state government to provide safety attendants on buses in compliance with the government resolution. The new policy aims to prevent incidents of abuse against children, particularly girls, and is part of broader efforts to enhance student safety during transportation.