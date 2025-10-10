Pune: PMPML Electric Bus Catches Fire in Pimpri-Chinchwad’s Nigdi (Watch Video)

Pune PMPML Bus Fire Video: An electric bus of the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Ltd (PMPML) caught fire near the Madhukar Pawale flyover in Nigdi, Pimpri-Chinchwad on Friday, October 10, 2025. Fortunately, all passengers were safely evacuated and no injuries were reported. The incident took place around 3:30 p.m. on bus number 303, a Nigdi-Akurdi shuttle. The bus was heading towards Akurdi railway station when smoke started coming from its rear. Within moments, flames became visible. Passengers panicked but quickly broke the windows to let out the smoke. The driver opened the doors, allowing everyone to exit safely.

Electric Bus Catches Fire At Nigdi Bus Stop In Pimpri-Chinchwad pic.twitter.com/C33Dp9BNhJ — Pune First (@Pune_First) October 10, 2025

Nigdi fire brigade and local police arrived at the scene immediately. Firefighters brought the blaze under control, preventing any major damage. A crowd gathered near the bus, and police managed the area and regulated traffic.

Initial reports suggest a short circuit in the bus’s electrical system may have caused the fire. The exact cause will be determined after an investigation by the PMPML authorities.