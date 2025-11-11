Pune: Police Bust Illegal Hookah Parlour in Baner, Owner and Staff Booked

Police raided an illegal hookah parlour operating inside farmland in the Baner area and seized materials worth ₹48,650, including 20 glass hookah pots and flavoured tobacco. A case has been registered against the hookah café owner, the landowner, the manager, and the staff members involved in running the establishment. The accused have been identified as Amit Walke, the owner of ‘Farm Café’ from Aundh; manager Balbhim Koli; driver Vikram Kumar Dwarkaprasad Gupta (23); and employees Suraj Sanjay Verma (24) and Rajkumar Channu Ahirwal (19), all residents of the Aundh-Baner Link Road area. The complaint was filed by police personnel Waghesh Kamble at Chaturshringi Police Station.

Also Read: MumbaiOne App Services to Be Temporarily Suspended for System Upgrade on November 12 — Check Timings Here

According to the police, the officers received confidential information about an illegal hookah setup being run on agricultural land near the Aundh-Baner Link Road. Acting on the tip-off, a police team conducted a surprise raid and confiscated the hookah equipment and tobacco products from the location. The operation was carried out under the supervision of Additional Police Commissioner Manoj Patil, Deputy Commissioner Somya Munde, and Assistant Commissioner Vitthal Dabade. Senior Police Inspector Uttam Bhajanawale from Chaturshringi Police Station, along with Crime Branch Inspector Ashwini Nanavare, Assistant Inspector Aniket Pote, and other police personnel, executed the enforcement action.