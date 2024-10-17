Pune Police Implement Strict Guidelines for Peaceful Assembly Elections Across 11 Constituencies

The Pune City Police Commissionerate oversees 11 assembly constituencies. To ensure peaceful and orderly elections in this area, Joint Police Commissioner Ranjan Kumar Sharma has issued crucial directives concerning the enforcement of the electoral code of conduct. The constituencies covered include Shirur, Purandar, Bhor, Vadgaon Sheri, Shivajinagar, Kothrud, Khadakwasla, Parvati, Hadapsar, Pune Cantonment, and Kasba. These orders are effective until midnight on November 25, and legal action will be taken against any violations.

The key directives are as follows:

Public Gatherings: Prior permission from the relevant police station is required for any public meetings or gatherings, specifying the time and location.

Processions: Approval from the concerned police station is mandatory for organizing any processions.

Use of Loudspeakers: Loudspeakers must not be used between 10 PM and 6 AM.

Mobile Loudspeakers: Use of loudspeakers from moving vehicles is prohibited; they should only be used when the vehicle is stationary.

Loudspeaker License: Always carry the loudspeaker license.

Sound Limitations: Adhere strictly to the prescribed volume limits for loudspeakers.

Sensitive Locations: Avoid using loudspeakers while stopped at schools, colleges, or hospitals.

Vehicle Convoys: During elections, no more than 10 vehicles should be part of a single convoy, maintaining a distance of 200 meters or 15 minutes between convoys.

Routes for Processions: The police station officers will determine the timing and routes for any processions or gatherings.

Public Events: Police officers will monitor and control the volume and timing of loudspeakers at public venues or entertainment events.