Pune Police Raid Illegal Arms Units in Madhya Pradesh’s Barwani; 47 Detained, Weapons Seized

The Pune Police on Saturday, November 22, raided illegal arms manufacturing units in Umarti village in Barwani district of Madhya Pradesh, leading to the detention of 47 people and seizure of illegal weapons and materials.

Four factories were demolished, and two pistols, five magazines, and various materials used for manufacturing arms were seized, a police official told the news agency PTI. The raid was conducted by a 105-member team comprising personnel from the crime branch and officials of wireless, drone, surveillance, and cyber sections.

Also Read | Pune Accident: 19-Year-Old Woman Killed, Man Injured As Speeding Concrete Mixer Hits Two-Wheeler in Marunji.

A 105-member team led by Deputy Commissioner of Police Somay Munde conducted a major action in Umarti village of Madhya Pradesh, around 500 km from Pune. A total of 47 people have been detained for questioning, while four illegal factories have been demolished. The police have seized two pistols, four empty cartridges, two live rounds, five magazines and over 100 raw barrels and 14 grinding machines.