Pune Police Reshuffle: 18 Inspectors Transferred Within City Police Force; Check Full List

A total of 18 police inspectors have been transferred within the Pune city police force following orders from Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar, according to reports. This follows a reshuffle earlier this month, when 23 police inspectors were transferred within the city force.

The transfers primarily involve inspectors from the traffic, crime, and special branches, who have been reassigned to various police stations across the city. Senior police inspectors from local police stations are now taking positions in the crime, special, and traffic branches.

The list of transfers includes Navnath Sambhu Jagtap, previously with the crime branch at Baner, now assigned to Baner police station; Sharmila Shivaji Sutar, formerly with the crime branch in Khadak and Samarth police station, now transferred to Samarth police station; and Sangeeta Sampatrao Devkate, who moves from Bharati Vidyapeeth police station and cyber PS to the cyber PS.

Other notable transfers include Ajit Popatrao Gavit, from Parvati police station and the control room to the control room; Anil Shivaji Mane, who shifts from Chandan Nagar police station and the crime branch to Alankar police station; and Gurudatta Gorakhnath More, who moves from Nanded City PS to Nanded City PS.

Additionally, several traffic branch inspectors such as Rajesh Dattu Khande from Fursungi police station and Harshavardhan Vasant Gade, previously with the control room, are reassigned to their respective new posts.

The list of transfers includes: