Pune Porsche Accident: Amruta Fadnavis Condemns Juvenile Justice Board's Decision, Demands Justice for Victims

Two people were crushed to death by a prominent builder's son in Kalyani Nagar, Pune. The accused's father, Vishal Agarwal of Brahma Group has been arrested in connection with the case. A case has also been registered against the owner, manager, owner of Hotel Blanc and bar manager of Hotel Cosie for allowing the minor to enter the bar-pub. The minor was driving in an intoxicated state when the accident occurred.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Accident: PMC Cracks Down Against Illegal Construction of Pubs and Bars In Koregaon Park (Watch Video)

The police had taken strict action and imposed Section 304 against the accused. However, the Juvenile Justice Board denied the police request to take action against the minor for committing the crime knowingly and denied police custody. Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision to grant bail by rejecting the application was a shock to the police.

Devendra Fadnavis' wife Amruta Fadnavis has also condemned the incident in Pune. "Vedant Agarwal must be severely punished." She took to her Twitter account to comment on the news. "My condolences to the families of Anish Awadhiya and Ashwini Kostha. Guilty Vedanta Agarwal must be punished harshly! Shame on the Juvenile Justice Board."

My heartfelt condolences to families of Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Kostha .

The culprit #VedantAgarwal should be hard punished !

Shame on Juvenile Justice Board !#Pune — AMRUTA FADNAVIS (@fadnavis_amruta) May 22, 2024

"We had provided evidence of the boy's party, the car, yet the decision came as a surprise. The role of the Juvenile Justice Board raises questions in the minds of the government and the people." Considering the seriousness of the incident, Devendra Fadnavis himself came to Pune and held a meeting with the police department.

The police immediately approached the higher court and the court took cognisance of it. According to the law, if the order of the Juvenile Justice Board is to be reviewed, it has to go back to the same court and if they do not reconsider, they can appeal to the higher court. So, as per the law, that action is being taken. We are sure that the Juvenile Justice Board will reconsider, Devendra Fadnavis said.

