Pune Porsche Accident: PMC Cracks Down Against Illegal Construction of Pubs and Bars In Koregaon Park (Watch Video)

The Pune Muncipal Corporation initiated action against illlegal constructed pubs and bars in the upscale Koregaon Park area. The encroachment action comes days after Vedant Agarwal, the son of Vishal Agarwal from Brahma Realty, collided with multiple vehicles while driving his speeding Porsche, resulting in the loss of two lives. The unfortunate incident unfolded in Kalyani Nagar around 3:15 am, coinciding with the departure of the young woman and her companions from the Ballr pub following a celebration on Sunday midnight.

Videos on social media showed a group of people thrashing the minor as he tried to come out of his mangled car. Vedant's father Vishal Agrawal was arrested from Aurangabad city of Maharashtra after a case was registered against him on Monday. He was reportedly on the run. As per police, the bail was granted as the court couldn't find the crime committed by the juvenile as "serious". The victims, both techie hailing from Madhya Pradesh and residing in Pune, died on the spot.

The deceased were identified as Anis Awadiya (24) and Ashwini Costa (24). The teenage driver, however, was granted bail by the Juvenile Justice Board. The board asked the 17-year-old to work with the traffic police in Yerawada for 15 days, write an essay on the accident, get medical treatment to quit drinking and undergo psychiatric counselling. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said police have urged the court to treat the accused as an adult since it was a “heinous crime”.