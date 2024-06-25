Pune Porsche Accident Case: Accused Minor Released From Observation Home After Bombay HC's Order

A teenager involved in a fatal crash in Pune, which claimed the lives of two people, has been released from an observation home following an order by the Bombay High Court. The High Court declared the continuation of the minor accused in the tragic case as "illegal" earlier on Tuesday, instructing his release from the home.

The High Court instructed authorities to release the minor on bail, with a condition that his custody not be granted to any grandparent, as ordered by a magistrate on May 19.

"We are bound by law, the aims and objectives of the Juvenile Justice (care and protection of children) Act and must treat him as any child in conflict with law (CCL), despite the seriousness or heinousness of the crime," stated the two-Judge bench of Justices Bharati Dangre and Manjusha Deshpande, while granting bail to the minor.

The teenager was allegedly driving at a high speed in a luxury car while intoxicated on May 19 when the vehicle collided with a bike, resulting in the deaths of two software engineers, Aneesh Awadhiya and Ashwini Koshta.

Pune district court on Friday (June 21) also granted bail to Vishal Agarwal, the father of the teenager accused in the case. Agarwal was granted bail in the primary case where he was booked under Section 75 of the Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act, 2015. The advocate of the Agarwal, Prashant Patil said that his client will continue to cooperate with the probe.