Pune Porsche Accident Case: Accused Teenager's Mother Clarifies Rap Video Is Not of Her Son, Says 'I Want to Request...'

Shivani Agarwal, the mother of Vedant, the 17-year-old involved in Pune's Porsche crash case clarified that a viral Instagram video is not of her son. "I'm Shivani Agarwal, Vedant's mother. I want to request the media that the videos which have been circulated are not of my son. They are all fake videos. My son is in the detention centre. Please, request the police commissioner to protect him. Please protect him. Please. Please. Please," his mother said.

A video surfaced on social media claiming to depict the 17-year-old boy involved in the Porsche crash, celebrating his bail with a rap video. The video's content, which mocked the accident and displayed insensitive lyrics, sparked outrage among viewers. However, Pune Police confirmed that the individual in the video is not the minor involved in the accident, discrediting the video's claims. The Instagram user behind the controversial video, identified as 'Cringistaan2', faced criticism for the provocative content. ACP Sunil Tambe of Crime Branch, Zone 1, said that the video in question is fake and under investigation.