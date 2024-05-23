Pune Porsche Accident: Supriya Sule Dodges Questions On Builder & Ajit Pawar, Targets Fadnavis Instead

NCP (SCP) Working President Supriya Sule appeared defensive over her party's mild response to the Pune Porsche accident, where a 17-year-old minor killed two IT professionals with his speeding car. Sule avoided questioning Pune's guardian minister and her cousin, Ajit Pawar, and instead focused her criticisms on Maharashtra home minister Devendra Fadnavis. She also denied any connection with the builder whose son is accused, stating she does not know him.

The minor's father, Vishal Agarwal, is a well-known real estate developer. The Agarwal family has a long-established history in the construction industry. Their company, Brahma Corp, was founded by the minor accused's great-grandfather, Brahmadatt Agarwal.

When questioned about her party's silence on the issue, Sule said, "Have you not watched TV? I have spoken about this issue to two TV channels yesterday."

Targeting Devendra Fadnavis, Sule said, "Fadnavis, in his press conference, said the police should not bow to any political pressure in this case. Who can exert political pressure? It's the ruling party, not the opposition. Devendra ji should tell the people of Maharashtra who he was referring to. Who was putting pressure on the police? Who made the call? Who facilitated bail for the accused?"

When asked about Pune's Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar's silence on the issue, Sule responded, "I haven't met Pune's guardian minister in quite a few days. There are many pressing issues in Pune, like the boat capsizing incident in Indapur, drought in Maharashtra, tanker issues, and excessive rains in Baramati. I've communicated these issues to the state government. Instead of asking me about the Guardian minister, you should ask Fadnavis ji, who was in Pune yesterday."

In response to BJP's allegations that her party is trying to protect the builder's son, Sule said, "They should watch the two interviews I gave yesterday. The BJP's huge team might have missed my statements. The funny part is, they are in power, they control everything, and they are asking questions to me, who is in the opposition. This is childish behavior."

Speaking on the Juvenile Board earlier letting the accused off with an essay, Sule said, "This is cruel and absurd. Two people have been killed, and they are asking him to write an essay and offering him pizza. I have never seen such an insensitive government."

Sule kept pressing for answers from Fadnavis on his 'political pressure' statement, asking him to reveal who was exerting such pressure. "A cruel killing of two people has taken place. The whole state witnessed what the victims' parents are going through. There should be some accountability."

When asked about her demands, the NCP MP said, "This is a huge crime. My demand is that whoever has committed such a crime should face the full force of the law. Fadnavis ji said there was political pressure on the police. He should tell us who was putting pressure on the police."

When asked about NCP (SCP) MLA Sunil Tingre visiting the police station at midnight and whether she thinks he exerted pressure on the police, Sule said, "Devendra Fadnavis should answer this question."

Regarding BJP's Nitesh Rane's allegation of a Pawar connection with the accused's builder father, Sule said, "I don't know who this man is. I don't even know his name. You should ask those making the allegations which Pawar they are talking about."