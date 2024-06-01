Pune Porsche Accident Case: Mother of Juvenile Accused Arrested Over Tampering Blood Sample

In the recent development in the Pune Porsche accident case, the Pune police crime branch has arrested the mother, Shivani Agarwal, of the juvenile accused involved in the accident that claimed the lives of two techies in Kalyaninagar on May 19. As per the police, the mother of the juvenile accused has been arrested for allegedly tampering with the evidence and conspiring to change the blood samples at the Sassoon General Hospital.

The police had earlier arrested Dr. Ajay Taware head of the forensic medicine department at Sassoon General Hospital, Dr Shrihari Halnor Chief Medical Officer and Atul Ghatkamble a staff member of the hospital for allegedly changing the blood sample of the juvenile accused. The Pune Court had granted police custody to the accused doctors and the staff member police custody till May 5 for investigation.

The Pune Police had also summoned the nurses of the hospital for investigation which revealed the mother’s involvement in the blood sample swapping case. The father and the grandfather of the juvenile accused were already in Police custody and have been granted judicial custody till June 13 by the Pune Court.

The mother is likely to be produced before the court today, and the police might demand seven days of police custody for further investigation.