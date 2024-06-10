Pune Porsche Accident Case: Parents of Accused Minor, One More Remanded in Police Custody Till June 14

Pune: The Pune district court has sent the parents of a juvenile accused in a high-profile hit-and-run case, along with one other person, to police custody until June 14. The incident, which took place on May 19 in Kalyani Nagar, involved a Porsche allegedly driven by a minor, resulting in the deaths of two IT professionals.

Earlier, the police registered a case of cheating against the father of the accused minor and four others. The Pimpri Chinchwad Police have charged them under IPC sections 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant, or agent) and 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property) at Hinjewadi police station. The investigation is ongoing, said Senior Police Inspector Kanhiya Thorat of Hinjewadi police station, ANI reported.

The accident occurred on May 20 at around 3:15 a.m. when the 17-year-old son of a renowned builder allegedly rammed his Porsche into a bike ridden by Anis Dudhiya and Ashwini Costa, who were returning home from a party. Costa died at the scene, while Dudhiya succumbed to his injuries in a nearby hospital. Bystanders caught the juvenile driver, who attempted to flee, and handed him over to the police after thrashing him.