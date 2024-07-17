Pune Porsche Accident Case: Probe Panel Calls for Action Against Juvenile Justice Board Members for ‘Procedural Lapses’ in Granting Bail to Minor

State Women and Child Development Commissioner Dr Prashant Narnaware issued a show cause notice against two non-judicial members of the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB), asking them to respond to the procedural lapses in granting bail to a minor in the Pune Porsche accident case within four days. According to the reports, the showcase notice was served to JJB on Friday.

"In its report, the committee recommended action against the two JJB members for the procedural lapses. Based on the report findings, they (JJB members) were issued a show-cause notice which sought their replies. But as their replies were not satisfactory, we wrote to the state government and proposed disciplinary action against both the members," a WCD official requesting anonymity said.

On May 19, two IT professionals were killed in the Kalyani Nagar area here after their motorcycle was hit by a speeding Porsche car allegedly driven by a minor in an inebriated condition. The case caused a national uproar after JJB member L N Danwade granted bail to the accused on very lenient terms, including writing a 300-word essay on road safety.

Later, a committee was formed by the Women and Child Development (WCD) Department of the Maharashtra government to probe the conduct of two JJB members in connection with the bail given to the minor accused. In its report, the panel talked about the "procedural lapses", "misconduct" and "non-compliance of norms" of the JJB members. As part of its probe, the committee appointed by the WCD department had recorded the statement of the two JJB members.