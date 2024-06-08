Pune Porsche Accident Case: Satara Civic Body Demolishes Illegal Resort in Mahabaleshwar Owned by Family of Juvenile Accused

The civic authorities in Satara took decisive action by demolishing the illegal structures of the MPG Club resort in Mahabaleshwar, owned by the father and grandfather of the minor accused involved in the tragic Kalyaninagar Porsche accident that claimed the lives of two techies on May 19.

In response to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's directive, Satara district collector Jitendra Dudi temporarily suspended the resort's license after discovering unauthorized constructions. The MPG resort, situated in Mahabaleshwar on government land allocated to the Parsi Gymkhana Club, is linked to the family of the minor accused through its trusteeship.

Furthermore, the State excise department took action by sealing the bar of the MPG resort the previous week. Social activist Abhay Havaldar played a crucial role by filing a complaint with the Satara District Collector, exposing the wrongful usage of the resort's ownership rights.

The complaint revealed that the family of the minor accused was using the property for commercial purposes, despite it being leased out to the trust for residential use. This discrepancy underscores the need for stringent enforcement of land usage regulations and accountability for unauthorized activities, particularly when they involve public safety concerns.