Pune Porsche Accident Case: Two Police Officers of Yerwada Police Station Suspended

Police Inspector (PI) Rahul Jagdale and Assistant Police Inspector (API) Vishwanath Todkari, deployed at the Yerwada Police Station, have been suspended for failing to perform their expected duties during an accident that occurred in Kalyani Nagar on May 19.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar said that the officers arrived at the accident scene but did not inform the control room. This lapse prevented the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) on night duty from being alerted, hindering the further investigation process.

Initially, the FIR registered against the minor accused charged them under Section 304(A) (causing death due to negligence) of the IPC. However, this was later changed to Section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder). The police have denied any special treatment was given to the minor accused.

It is alleged that the minor accused was served pizza at the Yerwada Police Station and that Sunil Tingre, the local MLA of the Vadgaon Sheri Assembly Constituency, influenced the investigation process. Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar has denied these allegations of special treatment for the minor accused.

Further investigation of the case will be carried out by the Crime Branch of the Pune City Police.