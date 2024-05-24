Pune Porsche Accident: Following Father's Statement, Accused Minor Claims Driver Was Behind the Wheel During Fatal Crash

Pune: The Pune Porsche accident has gripped the entire state with every new development. It has now come to light that the accused minor whose speeding luxury car took the life of two people has claimed that the driver was behind the wheel during the accident. Previously, the teenager's father, prominent builder Vishal Agarwal had made a similar claim and said that the driver was in the steering wheel when the Kalyani Nagar accident occurred. However, the driver had already told the authorities that the minor was driving the car.

The accused minor was intoxicated during the fatal crash. After the collision, he was beaten up by bystanders before being taken to the police station. It was also reported that the local MLA had visited the police station shortly after the accident. The minor was granted bail in 15 hours. These actions had drawn the ire of the public who then organised vigils in the area. Netizens have also targeted law enforcement by questioning their actions and demanding justice.

The minor's father has already been arrested and was taken to Unit 4 of the Crime Branch for further investigation.



In addition to the minor and his father, the two friends who were in the car during the accident also backed the claims of the driver being behind the wheel. According to sources, however, it was Vishal Agarwal who had told the driver to let his son drive the Porsche. It is also being reported that during questioning, the driver had insisted on driving the car but had to follow his boss's orders.

Pune Police Commissioner Amitesh Kumar addressed the speculation of the driver being forced to take the blame for the minor's crime. Kumar said, "There were attempts to change the driver at that time. The driver indeed said that he was driving the car at the start. We are trying to see under whose pressure the driver was compelled to make such a statement".