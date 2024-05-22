Pune Porsche Accident: Ink-Attacker of Accused's Father Previously Saved Girl from Stalker

Pune: The attempt to throw ink on Vishal Agarwal, now remanded to two-day police custody, was thwarted by police intervention during a protest by the local Vande Mataram Sanghatana. Agarwal was brought to a Pune court following the accident where his teenage son crushed two people while drunk driving. The protestors chanted slogans like 'Vande Mataram...Vishal Agarwal Murdabad' outside the Pune court.

#WATCH | Pune car accident case | People throw ink at the police van in which the father of the minor accused was brought to court. pic.twitter.com/spGvwhCi1Y — ANI (@ANI) May 22, 2024

Also Read | Pune Porsche Accident: Vishal Agarwal, Father of Minor Sent To Police Custody Till May 24

Interestingly, the activist behind the ink-throwing attempt, Leshpal Jawalge, had previously garnered attention for his heroic actions in June 2023. Jawalge had saved a girl from an attack by her jilted lover, who was wielding a sickle near Perugate Chowki in Pune. Jawalge, along with others, intervened and thwarted the attack, for which he was later honored and recognized by several parties.

Leshpal is a #HERO! He saved a girl from being stabbed in #Pune by grabbing the sickle and stopping the man from escaping. Many others also came together to help.The accused man, Shantanu Jadhav, has been arrested. #hero#Pune#stabbing#safety@sanchit_gs video of the incident⬇️ pic.twitter.com/6iqauduRlD — Ravi Shankar shaw🇮🇳 ( Modi ka parivaar) (@RABI4ABVP) June 27, 2023

Speaking on his protest against Agarwal, Leshpal has stated that he is willing to give up his life for his Punekar/Maharashtrian brothers. In his post on X, Jawalge stated that he is aware that his actions are capable of creating a threat to his life but he is not willing to keep calm when innocents are cruelly crushed. "If anything happens to us, Vishal Agarwal abd his family members will be entirely reponisble for it", Jawalge stated.

हो माहितीये याच्यानंतर आमच्या जीवाला धोकाही निर्माण होऊ शकतो पण जे होईल ते होईल...



आम्ही आमच्या पुणेकर / महाराष्ट्रीय बांधवांसाठी जीवाचं बलिदानही हसत हसत देऊ...



तुम्हा आम्हा सर्वांची लेकरं हे असेच क्रूरपने चिरडतील मग आपण गप्प का बसावं??



जर आमच्या जीवाचं बरं… — Leshpal_speaks (@Leshpal_speaks) May 22, 2024

The incident has further fueled public outrage, with many demanding strict action against Agarwal's minor son, who was involved in the fatal accident that killed two people while driving under the influence.

