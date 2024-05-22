Pune Porsche Accident: Ink-Attacker of Accused's Father Previously Saved Girl from Stalker

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: May 22, 2024 05:14 PM2024-05-22T17:14:19+5:302024-05-22T17:14:48+5:30

Pune: The attempt to throw ink on Vishal Agarwal, now remanded to two-day police custody, was thwarted by police ...

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink-Attacker of Accused's Father Previously Saved Girl from Stalker | Pune Porsche Accident: Ink-Attacker of Accused's Father Previously Saved Girl from Stalker

Pune Porsche Accident: Ink-Attacker of Accused's Father Previously Saved Girl from Stalker

Pune: The attempt to throw ink on Vishal Agarwal, now remanded to two-day police custody, was thwarted by police intervention during a protest by the local Vande Mataram Sanghatana. Agarwal was brought to a Pune court following the accident where his teenage son crushed two people while drunk driving. The protestors chanted slogans like 'Vande Mataram...Vishal Agarwal Murdabad' outside the Pune court.

Also Read | Pune Porsche Accident: Vishal Agarwal, Father of Minor Sent To Police Custody Till May 24

Interestingly, the activist behind the ink-throwing attempt, Leshpal Jawalge, had previously garnered attention for his heroic actions in June 2023. Jawalge had saved a girl from an attack by her jilted lover, who was wielding a sickle near Perugate Chowki in Pune. Jawalge, along with others, intervened and thwarted the attack, for which he was later honored and recognized by several parties.

Speaking on his protest against Agarwal, Leshpal has stated that he is willing to give up his life for his Punekar/Maharashtrian brothers. In his post on X, Jawalge stated that he is aware that his actions are capable of creating a threat to his life but he is not willing to keep calm when innocents are cruelly crushed. "If anything happens to us, Vishal Agarwal abd his family members will be entirely reponisble for it", Jawalge stated. 

The incident has further fueled public outrage, with many demanding strict action against Agarwal's minor son, who was involved in the fatal accident that killed two people while driving under the influence.
 

Open in app
Tags :Pune Porsche Accident CasePune AccidentVishal agarwalPuneMaharashtra