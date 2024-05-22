Pune Porsche Accident: Vishal Agarwal, Father of Minor Sent To Police Custody Till May 24

A Pune court has remanded Vishal Agarwal to two-day police custody until May 24, following an incident where his 17-year-old son, after drinking at two bars, drove a Porsche into two techies, leading to their deaths. Agarwal is a prominent real estate developer with a long-standing family history in the construction business. Their firm, Brahma Corp, was founded by the minor accused's great-grandfather, Brahmadatt Agarwal.Originally established as a partnership firm in 1982 by Ram Kumar Agrawal and his family, Brahma Corp was reconstituted as a private limited company in March 2012 and later became a public limited company under its current name in October 2013.

The firm specializes in real estate development, focusing on both commercial and residential projects in and around Pune. It currently has eight ongoing and three upcoming projects in the area. Additionally, Brahma Corp operates two five-star hotels, including Le Meridien in Mahabaleshwar and Grand Sheraton in Pune, according to a Crisil note.

Thanks to its established presence in the real estate sector and a track record of timely project delivery, Brahma Corp has developed a strong brand reputation. Many of their projects are well-known under the "Brahmacorp" name, as highlighted in the note. Vishal Agarwal is reportedly the owner of this nearly 40-year-old company, which is involved in key housing projects in Pune's Wadgaon Sheri, Kharadi, and Viman Nagar areas. The family also owns other businesses such as Brahma Multispace and Brahma Multicon, and their construction company has developed several five-star hotels in Pune.

According to an Aaj Tak report, the total net worth of Vishal Agarwal's various companies is approximately Rs 601 crore. The tragic accident occurred in Pune when the teenager crashed his Porsche into a motorcycle in the early hours of Sunday, resulting in the deaths of Aneesh Awadhiya and his friend Ashwini Koshta, both young techies. Ashwini died on the spot, while Aneesh succumbed to his injuries shortly after being admitted to the hospital.