Pune Porsche Accident: Ink Attack On Vishal Agarwal, Father of Minor Who Killed Two Techies (Watch Video)

Vishal Agarwal the father of the 17-year-old accused, who while driving a Porsche car allegedly knocked down two young IT professionals was allegedly attacked with ink by activist of Vandematram Sangathna outside Pune Court. Vishal Agarwal, a real estate developer, was produced before a court on Wednesday at 2 pm. The police had registered a case against the teenager’s father under sections 75 and 77 of the Juvenile Justice Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Watch Video of Ink Attack On Vishal Agarwal:



Section 75 deals with “willful neglect of a child, or exposing a child to mental or physical illnesses,” while section 77 deals with supplying a child with intoxicating liquor or drugs. According to the FIR lodged in connection with the incident, the man, despite knowing his son did not have a valid driving license, gave him the car, thus endangering the latter’s life. He also allowed his son to party despite knowing he consumes liquor.

The father of builder Vishal Agarwal also had links with the underworld and allegedly paid gangster Chhota Rajan in a shootout case in Pune. A case has been registered against the boy under section 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder ) of the IPC and provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act.A Pune court on Tuesday remanded three accused – an owner and two managers of different restaurants — where the boy consumed liquor along with his friends before getting behind the wheel of the car — to police custody till May 24 in the case.



