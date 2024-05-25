Pune Porsche Accident: Reel Creator Booked for Making Fake Videos of Minor Accused

Pune City Cyber Police booked a reel creator and an Instagram account operator for allegedly producing and posting offensive content related to the fatal Porsche accident in Kalyaninagar.

A rap song containing offensive language that impersonated the minor accused, boasting about getting away with the accident and mentioning his father's business and wealth, went viral on social media days ago. The Pune police later clarified the account was fake and had no connection to the minor.

Police registered a case against Aryan Dev Neekhra, who operates the Instagram account @cringistaan2, under sections 509, 294(b) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 67 of the Information Technology Act.

Read Also | Pune Porsche Accident: Crime Branch Arrests Mafia-Linked Grandfather of Accused Teen, SK Agarwal

Investigations revealed Neekhra is a Delhi-based social media influencer and meme marketer for No Gravity Media.

Neekhra created a stir by creating a rap song using abusive language that mocked the media and police while impersonating the child in conflict with the law (CFL) involved in the Porsche accident. He also disrespected and mocked the victims with offensive lyrics, suggesting he would repeat the crime.

The mother of the CFL later posted a video on social media clarifying that the boy in the viral video was not her son and pleaded with the police commissioner for her son's safety.

Read Also | Pune Porsche Accident Case: Accused Teenager's Mother Clarifies Rap Video Is Not of Her Son, Says 'I Want to Request...'