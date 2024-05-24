Pune Porsche Accident: Vishal Agarwal and Co-accused to Face Court Today

The Pune Sessions Court had remanded the father of the juvenile accused to two days of police custody on May 22. Pune police had charged Agarwal and four others under sections 3, 5, and 199A of the Motor Vehicle Act, as well as sections 77 and 75 of the Juvenile Justice Act, following the fatal collision involving his son's fast-moving Porsche, resulting in the deaths of two techies. Agarwal and the other accused were under police custody until May 24 for investigation and were scheduled for further court proceedings today.

During arguments in court on May 22, Advocate Prashant Patil, representing Agarwal, asserted that the car was driven by the driver and not the minor accused. In response, the police countered by stating that the minor accused contacted his father, Vishal Agarwal, when the driver refused to hand over the car. Vishal Agarwal then instructed the driver to surrender the car to the minor. Additionally, the police arrested Naman Bhutada (age 25), owner of Cosie Pub in Mundhwa, Sachin Kaatkar (age 35), an employee of the same pub, and Sandip Sangle (age 35), Assistant Restaurant Manager at the Blak club in the Marriott Suites in Koregaon Park. The juvenile involved in the incident visited these pubs before the accident, consuming alcohol and food amounting to Rs 48,000.

The juvenile driver was detained by the police, but the Juvenile Justice Board (JJB) in Pune granted him bail within 15 hours, rejecting the police's request for an adult trial. The JJB's decision sparked significant public outrage and attracted severe criticism on social media. The conditions of bail issued by the JJB included writing a 300-word essay about accidents, painting traffic awareness boards, assisting a traffic constable, and undergoing counseling. However, on May 22, the JJB revoked the bail granted earlier and ordered the juvenile to be held in custody in the Juvenile home until June 5.