Pune; Postponement of filing atrocity case against Mayor Muralidhar Mohol

Pune: Residents of Shilavihar in Paud Fata have started harassing the mayor and others to prevent them from using public toilets. Also, the residents of the area had to leave their home and move to other places. The sessions court has adjourned till March 10th the order to file an atrocity case against the four, including Mayor Muralidhar Mohol.

Sessions Judge Sharuyu Sahare on Thursday (Dec. 3) directed the Kothrud police to file a case against the four, including the mayor. However, the same court stayed its earlier decision. The court has directed Kothrud police to file charges against Mayor Murlidhar Mohol (resident of Mayur Colony, Kothrud), contractor Vasant Chavan (resident of Bhusari Colony, Kothrud) and contractor Rahul Shivaji Shinde (resident of Bhusari Colony, Kothrud) and an unidentified person. . Devidas Bhanudas Oval (74, resident of Shilavihar Colony, Paud Fata) had lodged a complaint in the court.

The complainant Oval is a resident of Shilavihar Colony in Paud Fata. The mayor is the corporator of that area. Chavan and some strangers are also residents of the same area. On October 20, the mayor removed the doors of the toilets from some persons so that the complainants and the citizens could not use the public toilets. The case was initially ordered by a first-instance court to investigate and file a case.

Against this order, the mayor asked Adv. S. K. Jain and Adv. Amol Dangeto review petition which was filed in the Sessions Court. Dismissing the application, the sessions court directed to file a case. However, to get time to go to the High Court in this regard, Adv. Jain had applied. Accordingly, the court has given the mayor till March 10 to file an appeal in the high court and adjourned the case till then. On behalf of the complainant Oval, Adv. Satish Kamble and Adv. Ameya Balkwade oversaw the proceedings.