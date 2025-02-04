Pune Power Cut: Electricity Supply to Be Suspended in Shivajinagar and Deccan on February 6; Check Timings and Affected Areas

Residents of Shivajinagar and Deccan will experience a power outage on Thursday, February 6, due to essential electrical maintenance. The outage is set to take place from 8 AM to 4 PM as part of the ongoing Pune Metro and Maharashtra Electric Power Transmission System (MahaTransco) projects.

Maintenance work will be carried out on high-voltage power lines along the Shivajinagar to Hinjawadi route. The 220/132 KV Ganeshkhind and Chinchwad substations, as well as the GKRS substation in Kothrud, will be affected.

Areas that will experience power cuts include Ganeshkhind, Model Colony, Deep Bungalow Area, Wadarwadi, Gokhalenagar, Janata Vasahat, MIG Colony, Vaiduwadi, Janwadi, Vetalbaba Chowk, Mangalwadi, Senapati Bapat Marg, Ramanbagh Chowk, New Marathi School, Narayanpeth, Shivajinagar Gaothan, Junglee Maharaj Road, Rokdoba Temple Area, Laxmi Road, Kumthekar Chowk, Police Line Colony, Ghole Road, Modern College, Vijay Talkies, Revenue Colony, Shimla Office, All India Radio, District Court, Kamgar Putla, Metro Station, Sancheti Hospital, Thube Park, Aundh Gaon, Siddharth Nagar, Parihar Chowk, Bremen Chowk, Sanghvi Road, Om Super Market, Thorat Chowk, Wakdewadi, Sakhar Sankul Road, Chafekar Nagar, All India Radio Colony, Rahul Theater, Khairewadi, Dalvi Hospital, Ashoknagar, Range Hills Road, Kakade Mall, ABIL, Modibag, Chavannagar, Apte Road, Rupali Lane, Shirole Road, Pulachi Wadi, Sambhaji Garden, FC Road, Vaishali Hotel, Sutardara, Shivtirtha Nagar, Samrajya Nagar, Shikshaknagar, Jayabhavani Nagar, Kishkindha Nagar, and several other locations.

Mahavitaran has also sent SMS alerts to registered customers informing them about the power shutdown. Citizens are urged to plan ahead and take necessary precautions during the power cut.