Pune Property Dispute Shocker: Man Sends Sister to Mental Hospital, Mother to Old Age Home

In a disturbing case that highlights the extent to which greed can drive individuals, a 54-year-old man from Mumbai allegedly plotted to seize his family’s ancestral property by forcibly institutionalizing his own sister and mother. The incident unfolded in Pune’s upscale Sindh Housing Society located in Aundh. Dharmendra Indore Rai, a resident of Chembur, has been accused of manipulating circumstances to gain control over their shared family home. In a world often consumed by stories of materialism, this case has particularly rattled public sentiment for its sheer cruelty and calculated betrayal within the family.

As per police reports, Rai allegedly lured his elder sister into a fake medical appointment and injected her under the pretext of conducting a blood test. What followed was even more harrowing—he employed four female bouncers to forcibly admit her into a psychiatric facility, despite her being mentally sound. On the very same day, he arranged to have their elderly mother sent to an old-age home without her consent. Both women were living at the family property before this shocking sequence of events. Fortunately, the sister managed to flee with help from alert neighbours and later approached the police.

Following the escape, the woman lodged a formal complaint at the Chaturshringi police station. An FIR has been registered against Dharmendra Rai and the four female bouncers under various provisions of the Mental Health Care Act. A senior officer involved in the investigation confirmed the sister’s account, stating that she acted swiftly upon realizing her wrongful confinement. Her timely communication with friends and neighbours played a crucial role in her rescue. Authorities are now probing the exact motive and verifying the extent of the coercion used in this case.

Property disputes in Pune have become increasingly frequent due to soaring real estate values, rapid urban expansion, and often ambiguous ownership documentation. Such conflicts often pit family members against each other, but this case has particularly stunned the public. In another incident earlier this year, a 27-year-old man in Pimpri Chinchwad set more than a dozen scooters on fire after his mother refused to fund his drug habit. That event, caught on CCTV, drew public ire—but the latest case has sparked deeper concerns about the misuse of medical and institutional systems for personal gain.