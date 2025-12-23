Pune: Prostitution Racket Busted at Baner Lodge, Manager Arrested

Pune: Police have busted a prostitution racket operating from a lodge in the Baner area and rescued several young women. The lodge manager has been arrested and a case has been registered against four persons, including the manager.

The arrested accused has been identified as Prakash Dnyaneshwar Gaikwad, 24. He is currently residing at Phalak Inn Lodge in Laxmannagar, Baner.

Police have also booked Balu Subhash Chaudhary, Ajitsingh Jitendrapal Gadhoke and an agent identified as Roshan in the case.

The complaint was filed by police constable Rohit Patharut at Baner police station.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered under the Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act.