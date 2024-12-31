Pune Railway Station to Get Two New Platforms and Yard Remodeling

Pune Railway Station, handling more than 200 trains and over 150,000 passengers daily, is under increasing pressure. To address this, a plan has been finalized to remodel the yard and add two new platforms. Additionally, four existing platforms will be extended to accommodate 24-coach trains. These improvements are expected to ease congestion and benefit passengers.

The estimated cost for these upgrades is Rs 300 crore. The tendering process for the work has already begun. The number of passengers arriving from outside the state has increased steadily. However, Pune Railway Station has not been developed enough to meet this growing demand. As a result, trains are delayed due to insufficient platform space.

Currently, Pune Railway Station has six platforms. However, their short length prevents 24-coach trains from operating. A yard remodeling project was approved in 2016-17 but has faced delays. The new plan includes two additional platforms near the goods yard, increasing the total number of platforms to eight.

The plan also includes the addition of two main lines for smoother freight train movement. At present, freight trains are halted outside the station when passenger trains occupy the platforms. With the new infrastructure, goods trains will continue to operate even when the platforms are full, saving time.

Preliminary work has begun. These upgrades will improve both passenger and freight operations at Pune Railway Station.