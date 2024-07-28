Pune Rainfall: Panshet Dam Discharge of 5,080 Cusecs at 1 PM, Khadakwasla to Follow at 3 PM

Pune City has been experiencing heavy rainfall over the past few days, leading to a rapid increase in the water levels of Panshet and Khadakwasla Dams. In response, a total of 5,080 cusecs of water will be discharged today at 1:00 PM from Panshet Dam. This includes 4,480 cusecs from the Panshet Dam spillway and 600 cusecs through the power generation house. The discharge rate may be adjusted depending on the rainfall and its impact. Citizens are advised to avoid entering the riverbed and to move any materials or animals from the riverbed immediately.

Additionally, due to the rapid increase in the water level of Khadakwasla Dam, 5,136 cusecs of water will be released into the Mutha River basin today at 3:00 PM. Similar to Panshet Dam, the discharge rate may be adjusted based on the rainfall. Citizens should avoid the riverbed and ensure that any materials or animals in the riverbed are moved immediately.

Important Safety Measures:

- Avoid entering the riverbed.

- Move any materials or animals from the riverbed immediately.

- Stay updated on further announcements regarding water discharge rates.