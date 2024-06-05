Pune Rains: 36 Families in Ambegaon Budruk Evacuated After Unauthorised Building Wall Collapse (Watch Videos)

Heavy rains and thunderstorms gripped Pune on June 4 bringing the city to a standstill with water logged streets and traffic chaos in various parts of the city. The residents of Nirman Viva Society in Ambegaon Budruk experienced a devastating landslide triggered due to the heavy rainfall, leaving residents of a society stranded amidst the chaos. Residents found themselves in a precarious situation last night and took refuge in the society club house for the night.

The landslide exposed the columns of the unauthorized building. The retaining wall of the unauthorized construction collapsed into the parking lot of the building. The 36 flat holders of B and A buildings of the Nirman Viva Society were evacuated as the columns were exposed and the structure was at risk.

Visuals From Building Wall Collapse

36 unit holders of the Nirman Viva Society in Ambegaon Budruk took refuge at the society clubhouse after the compound all collapsed in a landslide due to heavy rains. @PMCPune#punerains#landslidepic.twitter.com/i4aQ0rXgIh — saheer shaikh (@sahirshaikh777) June 5, 2024

The incident has once again brought to light the hazards of the unauthorized construction build on the edge of the hills at Ambegaon Pathar in Pune. The residents of the Nirman Viva Society built by the Nirman Developers, represented by Sule and Sandeep Maheshwari stated that the civic authorities did not send any help and asked them to evacuate the building. The residents spent their night in the club house after the incident.

The majority of the constructions at the Ambegaon Pathar hills and the nearby areas are built without taking any proper precautions and any strong compound wall exposing the residents to hazardous situations. As the monsoon is knocking on the door of Pune the residents of Ambegaon Pathar are demanding action from the civic body.