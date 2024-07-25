Pune Rains: IMD Issues Heavy Rainfall Warning, Schools Closed Across City and Surrounding Areas

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning for heavy rainfall in Pune city and its surrounding ghat areas over the coming hours. The region has experienced continuous rain since yesterday, with intensity increasing significantly through the night. The dam area has been particularly affected by the downpour. In response to the severe weather, schools across Pune city, as well as in Bhor, Velhe, Maval, Mulshi, and Khadakwasla areas of Haveli taluka, will remain closed today.

The order was issued by Dr. Suhas Dinde, the District Collector and Chairman of the District Disaster Management Authority. The Khadakwasla dam is currently releasing 40,000 cusecs of water, and there is a risk of waterlogging in Pune city's low-lying areas. Dr. Dinde has urged residents to exercise caution and venture out of their homes only when absolutely necessary.

The discharge from Khadakwasla dam has been increased to 35,574 cusecs as of 5:30 a.m. Residents of villages along the river are advised to take necessary precautions.