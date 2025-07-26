Pune Rains: Pawana River Floods After Heavy Rain, Kothurne Bridge Underwater

Pune and its surrounding areas are experiencing heavy rainfall from last 48 hours. Due to this heavy rains, water level of the Pawana dam is increasing rapidly. Due to this, a release of 7,140 cusecs has been started at 11 am on Saturday July 26 to control the water level in the dam. As a result, the bridge near Kothurne on the Pawana river and the Swayambhu temple at Kale have been submerged.

The Pawana dam is currently discharging into the Pawana river basin at a speed of 7,410 cusecs. Due to this, the Monitoring Officer, Central Flood Control Cell, Pune has appealed to the citizens of Pimpri-Chinchwad area to take precautions. The heavy rains have hit the rural areas hard, and citizens are facing difficulties due to heavy water in many places.

Due to this release, the villages of Kothurne, Waru and Malwandi have lost contact with the Pawananagar market. As a result, dairy farmers, farmers and school students have to travel to Pawananagar and Kamshet via Shivli, Brahmanoli or Kaddha. This has caused problems for the daily activities of the citizens. The dam administration clarified that the discharge may increase or decrease due to continuous rain in the catchment area. Therefore, an alert has been issued to the villages along the Pawana river. Citizens have been appealed not to enter the riverbed and to move water pumps, agricultural implements and animals to safe places.