Pune Rains: Will Airlift People if Need Arises, Says CM Eknath Shinde

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde announced on Thursday that if the need arises, the rain-hit people will be airlifted affected by the heavy rains in Pune. The relentless downpour has resulted in four fatalities and caused significant flooding in residential areas and low-lying regions. Shinde confirmed that he has been in contact with the Pune district collector and the heads of civic bodies in Pune and the neighboring Pimpri-Chinchwad industrial township.

He has also spoken to officials of the Army and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to seek their help in the evacuation. "If the need arises, we have told them to airlift people. There is no need to worry," the chief minister said. He said he has directed the administration to stay on alert mode and make necessary arrangements and ensure there is no loss of life.

Shinde stated that he is closely monitoring the situation and has been in contact with Deputy Chief Minister and Pune Guardian Minister Ajit Pawar. Pawar is overseeing the response from the control room at the Mantralaya, the state secretariat in Mumbai.

According to officials, three men in Pune city lost their lives early Thursday while attempting to relocate their handcart, which was submerged in water in the Deccan area, to a safer location. Additionally, one person died in a landslide in the Tamhini Ghat section of Mulshi tehsil.

