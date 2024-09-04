Pune: Repeat Offenders on Bail Kill 20-Year-Old in Gultekadi

The murder series in Pune City does not seem to stop. While the murder of NCP ex-corporator Vanraj Andekar is still fresh, a third murder incident has come to light in the past three days this time from the Gultekdi area of Pune. As per the information given by the police two on-record criminals who were out on bail who were booked under the Maharashtra Control of Organized Crime (MCOCA) Act were out on bail and allegedly killed a 20-year-old youth out of an old feud. The deceased has been identified as Sunil Sarode (age 20, Res. Dias Plot, Gultekdi).

According to the police, the accused Rohan Kamble and Sahil Kamble had a quarrel with the brother of the deceased and had planned an attack on him. On September 3 at around midnight the accused launched an attack on the brother of the deceased. The accused along with their accomplice allegedly stabbed Sunil when he tried to save his brother.

The Swargate police have arrested five people including Rohan Kamble, Sahil Kamble and Shivsharan Dhende who are on record criminals.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Rohan Kamble, Sahil Kamble, and an accomplice came to the Dias plot in Gultekdi to attack Sunil’s brother. While the accused were assaulting his brother intervened and was stabbed in the neck with a sharp weapon. Sunil collapsed on the floor laying in a pool of blood, he was rushed to the hospital where was declared dead by the doctors.

Deputy Commissioner of Police Smartana Patil stated that “the police arrested five people in this case and further probe is underway.”